Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle accident in Tamin

SELANGAU (Dec 3): A 40-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle accident at Mile 36 in Tamin here last night.

Selangau Civil Defence Force (APM), in a statement, said the victim was identified as Imizyani Kana Chat.

It said they were notified about the incident at 7.50pm four personnel were rushed to the scene in an ambulance.

“When they arrived at the location, the victim was lying face down on the road. The victim was pronounced dead by the medical team at the scene,” it added.

It added that the APM personnel assisted the police to carry the deceased’s body to a police vehicle to be brought to the hospital.