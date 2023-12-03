New quarters, offices to be built for civil servants in rural areas starting 2024

KUCHING (Dec 3): New State Civil Service quarters and offices will be build starting next year, said State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

In a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, he said financial allocations have been approved by the Sarawak government to build these new facilities to meet the needs of civil servants stationed in the state’s interior.

According to him, this initiative can solve housing issues that often occur in rural areas.

“I understand that some of you work outside the city and town areas, and I can see that the quarters and offices are inadequate and incomplete.

“So the government under the Premier of Sarawak (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) has approved allocations to build quarters with apartment designs.

“This is also so to enable civil servants who are transferred, to move and bring their families so this matter will not become a problem for them,” he said when speaking at the SCS JPS-R&DO Sports Carnival closing ceremony held at the Sri Aman Indoor Sports Complex today.

He said that through the provision of various facilities, including comfortable living quarters, it will motivate civil servants to provide excellent services to the rural communitie especially in Sarawak.

During the carnival, he also presented prizes to the winners in various events. The overall champion was the contingent from the Sarawak Premier’s Department.

Also present were Deputy State Secretary (Economic Planning and Development) Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel, Deputy State Secretary (Administration) Datu Buckland Bangik, Sri Aman Resident Abang Mohamad Porkan Abang Budiman, and heads of departments.