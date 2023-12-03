President: STU able to better care for members because of good ties with other unions

SIBU (Dec 3): The close ties between Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) and domestic and international unions enables it to better protect the welfare of its members, said STU president Kullin Djayang.

He said STU under the current leadership strives to provide the best service to all its members regardless of race or religion.

“To date, STU is in close contact with unions such as Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs), Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC), Education International (EI), and International Labour Organisation (ILO).

“This is so that our profession is not taken for granted by various parties, while always offering insightful views and ideas for the government to further strengthen the country’s educational institutions,” he said.

The text of his speech was read by STU treasurer-general Chan Chew Sze at STU Sibu’s Retirement Ceremony 2023, here yesterday.

The event’s guest-of-honour was Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, who was represented by Councillor Joshua Ting.

Adding on, Kullin reminded STU leaders to work closely with one another and carry out their responsibilities with integrity.

“We should all remember that this responsibility is a trust from the previous leaders who have worked hard to make STU the largest union in Borneo and one that is respected in this country as well as known internationally,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tiong in a speech read by Ting called on the retirees honoured at the ceremony to continue contributing to the country’s development, especially in education.

The national education sector, he pointed out, has grown rapidly and offers various opportunities for those with the required expertise in this field.

“This retirement phase gives all retirees time to implement programmes or any activities that could not be implemented before due to limited duty hours.

“It is hoped that these spare golden times are used as optimally as possible with things that are useful and beneficial to oneself, family and society,” he said.

A total of 52 retirees were recognised during the function, of which 35 were from Sibu, 10 from Kanowit and seven from Selangau.

A political secretary to the Sarawak Premier William Anut and STU Sibu chairman Yong Sie Hing were among those present.