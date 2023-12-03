Rapid growth is coming to Telaga Air next year, says Premier

KUCHING (Dec 3): The state government will bring infrastructure development and economic growth to Telaga Air, and its community must therefore be fully prepared for these, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said among the infrastructure projects to be carried out in the area are the expansion of the Telaga Air waterfront, as well as construction of new mosques and recreational facilities.

This, he added, also includes the construction of the new dual carriageway road from the Pehin Sri Adenan Satem Highway (FAC Highway) to Telaga Air Waterfront.

“Alhamdulillah, our revenue has increased, and we will commence planning and implementing these projects from the coming year.

“We aim to start the infrastructure development next year, and hopefully within three to four years it will be completed, as this is a well-organised development,” said Abang Johari in his speech when closing the Telaga Air Regatta at Telaga Air Esplanade, near here today.

“With all treasures of nature such as mangroves, carbon, fish, crocodiles and even monkeys, Telaga Air will be developed into a tourism belt and will become a centre for recreational tourism and water sports activities.

“I have allocated additional funds to the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts under Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah for this purpose, which hopefully will yield significant returns and income to the local people here,” he added.

With well-planned developments over the next three years, the Premier expressed his anticipation of transforming Telaga Air into a key part of the tourism belt connecting Lundu and Sematan to Pantai Damai.

Also present at the event were Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and Abdul Karim.