Sarawak delegation visits South Korea to learn about running of science centre

KUCHING (Dec 3): A Sarawak delegation led by Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn recently visited the Seoul Science Centre to obtain information and to learn from the South Koreans about the running of a successful science centre.

A press release from Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MIETD) said the visit was part of the preparation for the Sarawak Science Centre which is scheduled to open its doors by second quarter of 2026.

On hand to receive the delegation were Seoul Science Centre’s director Yoo Man-Seon and other senior management members.

Sagah and the group were briefed on the Centre’s operation and its important elements such as the exhibits and demonstrations of scientific concepts and applications.

Accompanying Sagah were Deputy Ministers Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee and Datuk Francis Hardin Hollis, State Financial Secretary Dato Sri Wan Lizosman Wan Omar and MEITD’s permanent secretary Datu Azmi Bujang.

Other delegation members included Serembu assemblyman Miro Simoh, Sarawak Research and Development Council general manager Ts Dr Peter Morin Nissom, chief executive officer of Sarawak Biodiversity Centre Dato Dr Charlie Yeo, CEO of the Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre Dr Ivan Yap and other senior officers.

In Seoul, other visits by the delegation include the National Science Centre in Daejaon and the Gwacheon National Science Museum.

According to the press release, the Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology had put forth proposals for collaboration with the Sarawak Bio-Valley Pilot Plant in Miri.

“The working visit also seeks collaboration in research and development in the areas of pharmaceutical and bio-medical products. Visits are scheduled with Bukwang Pharmaceutical, Yonsei University Seoul, Seegen Medical Foundation, Asan Medical Centre and SD Biosensor,” it added.