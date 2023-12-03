Sifma listed as ICH Performance Platform by Unesco

KUCHING (Dec 3): The annual Sarawak International Festival of Music and Art (Sifma) has been listed as the International Cultural Heritage (ICH) Performance Platform by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

Revealing this during her welcoming remarks held at the new State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here last night, Sifma chairperson Geraldine Law-Lee said the recognition is an acknowledgement of its outstanding contribution as an international event for the Asia-Pacific Region for cultural preservation efforts.

“Tonight, we are very proud to announce that Sifma has been recognised as an ICH Performance platform by Unesco and it will be launched shortly.

“You can see tonight from the deep beautiful green mountainous regions of northern Sarawak, the Lun Bawang bamboo band in its most natural state, along with the old Malay ladies playing the gendang,

“All our traditional celebration music and dances that will be showcased tonight are to be recorded, seen, and witnessed by our younger generations,” she said.

In thanking the state government and her crew members for their support and effort behind the scenes, Gerardine said the recognition would drive Sifma to strive to enhance local performers and young talents in the state.

“Next year’s event, we will see the new Junior Sifma launched for children and youths to create an amazing platform for talents to be exhibited and all the arts for fashion, arts and visual arts as well as literary to be developed.

“And in every five years, a new chapter and significant growth will be unveiled, a truly visible produced by Sarawak,” she added.

The achievement certificate was presented by Malaysian Association of Arts and Culture Activists president Marzuki Tambi, witnessed by Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

At the event, the audience was enthralled by the performances featuring the fusion of bands and performers including Belgium pianist Dr Gilbert de Greeve, Malaysian pianist Bridget Yee and local soprano Wendy Yong.

Also performing were Sarawak’s renowned Lun Bawang Bamboo Flute and Bass Band team, chamber choir team from St Joseph’s Private School (SJPS) and Chung Hua Middle School No. 3’s Festive Drum group.

Themed ‘Plumes of Colourful Symphony’, this year’s event is now in its fourth edition.

The second day of the event will be held at 7.30pm tonight at the same venue.