St Francis Convent teams shine in innovation contest

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 3): SMK St Francis Convent Kota Kinabalu reigned supreme after all its teams won awards at the recent International Conference of Education & Futuristic Innovation (ICEFI) 2023 in Kelantan.

The school with five participating teams bagged one gold, two silvers and two bronzes in the Universiti Teknologi MARA (UITM) Kelantan and SM Sains Pasir Putih Kelantan-organised competition.

The gold was won through the entry entitled Le Zeste De Citron, which was presented by Shiloh Frances McDonald, Gabriel Gretchen Oh, Natalie Soon, Vivie Wong Mia Coleman and Cristallyn Shim.

The two silvers were from the entries PSIDII Guava Tea Leaves and Eco Friendly 3-In-1 Insect Traper while the bronze award for the Date Sugar and The Senior Citizen Sign entries.

The students involved for the PSIDII Guava Tea Leaves were Kyra Chantelle Devis, Isabella Betrisha Mohd Rizal and Jillian Marie while the Eco Friendly 3-In-1 Insect Trapper was presented by Ashley Michael Banabas, Lynn Fedora Lingam, Dvyonne Danny, Velvet Vanessa and Nayle Batrisya.

As for the Date Sugar entry, it was presented by Kimberly Trilin Lee Fei Yee, Rebecca Elaine Sylvester, Trinity Izebelle Sikawah, Valerie Hilex and Veronica Majalap Chong while The Senior Citizen Sign was presented by Siti Nurul Sofrina Mud Suffian Eldine, Nuratika Syamira Abdullah, Sofia Yogendra and Sabrena Rudy Sari.

Teachers Artina Ariff and Cecilia Choo accompanied the 23 students to the competition.

SMK St Francis Convent Kota Kinabalu principal Chong Mei Lan @ Theresa congratulated all those involved in the competition.

“The school is very proud of the good achievement at international level, which should motivate other students to pursue excellence,” she said.

Six teams from SMK St Francis Convent also won five golds and one silver in the World Youth STEM Invention Innovation 2023 in Kuala Lumpur previously.