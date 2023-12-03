SUPP man: DPM to arrange dialogues between agencies, SFVA on issues faced by S’wak fishermen

SIBU (Dec 3): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will arrange for the relevant agencies to hold dialogue sessions with the Sarawak Fishing Vessels Association (SFVA) on the various issues faced by fishermen in the state, said Wong Ching Yong.

The Sarawak United People’s Party Dudong branch chairman said this was conveyed by Fadillah to a delegation from SFVA during a recent meeting at Parliament Building.

“Fadillah is sympathetic and willing to convey the predicaments to all the relevant authorities and ministries and will arrange dialogue sessions with the fishery associations of Sarawak and West Malaysia to look into their issues,” Wong said in a statement.

Also present at the meeting were Malaysia Fisheries Association deputy president Lee Chu Soi, and SFVA chairman Harry Tan.

Wong said during the meeting, Tan had presented three requests to the deputy prime minister, who is also Minister of Plantation and Commodities, the first of which was for the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) to reinstate the diesel quota subsidy for fishermen from 17,000 litres per month to the previous level of 20,000 litres.

“The second request is for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) to enhance security in waters beyond 60 nautical miles from Sarawak to prevent encroachment by Vietnamese fishing boats.

“For waters within 59.9 nautical miles, enforcement would be the responsibility of the Sarawak Fisheries Department, which is more familiar with fisheries regulations,” said Wong.

The third request, he added, is for the relevant authorities to be willing to engage in dialogue with the fishermen on matters such as regulations, to avoid any potential misunderstandings.

Additionally, Wong said a letter submitted by SFVA to Fadillah highlighted issues related to the transfer of licences and the unclear information regarding the takeover of water areas by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

Meanwhile, Tan on behalf of SFVA thanked Wong – also Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman – for arranging the meeting with Fadillah to enable them to highlight the plight and hardships of their members.

“Wong has been assisting SFVA since the last parliamentary election in 2022 and despite not being elected, he has continued to address several unresolved issues on our behalf.

“We really appreciate his hard work and his continued advocacy for the fishing community which is a commendable commitment to public service,” said Tan.