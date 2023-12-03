S’wak minister encourages teachers to understand AI, utilise for classroom learning

MIRI (Dec 3): Teachers should understand the significance of artificial intelligence (AI) and utilise it effectively to enhance the quality of teaching and learning in the classroom.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin emphasised the importance of teachers being aware of global changes in this information era. Otherwise, they would be left behind.

“AI has significantly impacted education, with numerous tools and applications being utilised for classroom learning. Teachers must understand AI to effectively utilise this technology and enhance the quality of teaching and learning,” he said when officiating at the Miri and Limbang Chinese School Teachers’ Association’s Retirement Service Award and Education Incentive Presentation Ceremony at Imperial Hotel yesterday.

Lee also encouraged teachers to enhance their professionalism through academic pursuits.

He said improving individual academic achievements not only benefits career development but also enhances the quality of teaching.

He urged the association to intensify efforts by organising courses to enhance members’ knowledge and teaching skills.

Therefore, he pledged full support for the association by allocating the Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants to facilitate relevant courses.

He emphasised the need for teachers to acquire various education-related skills, especially in digital education.

“With most blackboards now replaced by digital boards, proficiency in using digital tools and applications is crucial to ensure smooth classroom learning and maximise student benefits.”

Later, he announced a government grant under the MRP allocation worth RM30,000 to the association at the same function.

Also present was the association chairman Lai Cheo Tian.