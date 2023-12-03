Tiong: Motac committed to empowering arts, culture and heritage for Visit Malaysia Year 2026

BINTULU (Dec 3): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) through the National Art Gallery is committed to empowering the arts, culture and heritage sector to prepare for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Its minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing believes these approaches will benefit the country’s economic wellbeing and further promote the arts, culture and heritage of various races.

He was referring to the selection of Tanjung Batu Beach by the gallery as the destination for the ‘Seni Awam dan Pembangunan Lestari: Jum Berambeh Seni Awam’ programme held in conjunction with the Bintulu Eco Carnival 2023.

“Many interesting places remain unexplored. The natural beauty and local cultural potential of Tanjung Batu Beach provides a solid foundation for the development of Bintulu’s tourism sector.

“This is indeed an opportunity that should be seized by the local community to develop a sustainable economy,” he said at the launch of the programme on Saturday.

His text-of-speech was read by Motac secretary-general Dato Roslan Tan Sri Abdul Rahman.

Tiong said in efforts to promote arts tourism through such programmes, the ministry will assist, support and intensify efforts through various platforms.

He said his ministry will be organising the Motac@Bintulu 2023 programme at Lasar Kenyalang here from Dec 29-31 with various activities planned for visitors.

“My hope is that Motac, through its agencies, can enhance the attractiveness of domestic tourism as well as quality services to attract more tourists to Malaysia,” he said.

On arts and culture, he said Motac encourages new innovations, will support young artists and will try to organise more inclusive arts activities in line with Malaysia’s diverse cultural richness.

On the ‘Jun Berambeh Seni Awam’ programme, Tiong said it is part of the 44 distributions of art aid funds amounting to RM1.344 million.

“The National Art Gallery emphasises that art is not only in Kuala Lumpur but other places. This initiative reflects the commitment to preserve and promote Malaysia’s artistic and cultural heritage. This kind of activity can be introduced and promoted, especially as a new venue for visual arts and national art tourism,” he said.

He said the focus of the programme is to create public art in line with the Malaysia Madani concept which also emphasises sustainability and environmental responsibility.