Unity govt not worried about PAS’ victory in Kemaman, says Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 3): The unity government is not worried about PAS’ victory in yesterday’s Kemaman parliamentary by-election, said Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil.

He said in fact, the government will work harder to ensure delivery of its services for the people in Kemaman.

“The victory by PAS doesn’t change the situation or the number in Parliament…to compare the majority won by its candidate (Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar), it is smaller than the majority (won) by, for example, Bangi Member of Parliament (MP) Shahredzan Johan, who won with a majority of 69,701 votes or the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu with a 73,998 majority (in the 15th general election),” he added.

Fahmi, who is the spokesperson for the unity government, said this when met by reporters at the Runhack: Scam Alert 2023 programme at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here today.

He also did not rule out the possibility that Ahmad Samsuri would be appointed as the Opposition Leader in Parliament to replace Larut MP and Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Yesterday, PAS maintained its status quo in Kemaman with Ahmad Samsuri winning the parliamentary seat with a majority of 37,220 votes.

He garnered 64,998 votes, defeating Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor who obtained 27,778 votes. – Bernama