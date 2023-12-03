Works on access road linking longhouse at Sg Tubau to finish soon

KUCHING (Dec 3): The villagers of Rumah Lawang Ringkai at Sungai Tubau, Silas in Ulu Sebauh will soon have a better access road linking their longhouse.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas visited the longhouse yesterday to inspect the progress of the project.

It is learnt from the visit that the Public Works Department (JKR) had undertaken surface elevation works on the 750m stretch under its ‘Projek Jalan Kampung’ (village road project).

The works also included drain-dredging on both sides of the road and now, preparations are being done for tar-sealing.

“Once this road upgrading project is completed, the Rumah Lawang villagers would no longer be affected by the seasonal floods,” said a statement issued by Uggah’s office.

The Deputy Premier was accompanied by Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee and JKR Bintulu engineer Lau Pit Hwa during the inspection.