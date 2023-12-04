Abg Johari attributes Pan Borneo Highway to Tok Nan, Najib

KUCHING (Dec 4): Sarawak’s dream to have its own highway, the Pan Borneo Highway, became a reality because of the late Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem and former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Speaking at the dinner celebration in conjunction with the completion of the construction of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway here at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching last night, Abang Johari said Adenan, who is better known as Tok Nan, was a firm leader in the execution of his responsibilities as chief minister, and constantly raised issues on Sarawak’s rights.

“When we talk about Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway, there are two personalities that have made our dream a reality, and they are Allahyarham Tok Nan and also our former sixth Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“These two important figures made our dream to have better road connectivity a reality today,” he said.

Recalling his memories, Abang Johari said it was Adenan who insisted the Pan Borneo highway to be a toll-free road.

“I still remember when we were in Tatau, he raised the issue about the bad condition of our road connectivity.

“And the second thing that Tok Nan mentioned about the toll, he did not want Sarawak’s highway to be imposed with toll charge,” he added.

Abang Johari also said although Adenan was not around, the completion of the Pan Borneo Highway project will continue to be known as his legacy as Sarawakian.

Among those present at the ceremony were Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof, Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and federal Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.