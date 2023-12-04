Alert police if a child is suspected victim of abuse, neglect, says Nancy

KUCHING (Dec 4): Teachers and the community in general must immediately report to the police if they know of or suspect that a child is being abused or neglected, said Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

The Women, Family and Community Development Minister said such action is important to tackle the rising number of such cases.

“Suspicious behaviour (involving a child) should be reported immediately to the police or the Talian Kasih helpline on 15999. Don’t just record it for social media, but report it to us.

“Everyone should work together to find the right solutions to curb the increase in cases of child abuse and neglect. Every layer of society has a role to play in helping improve the safety of all children,” she said.

She said this when speaking at the ‘Child Protection Advocacy: Love for Children’ programme at SMK Bandar Samariang, here today.

Adding on, Nancy said under the law, children have four primary rights, namely right to life, protection, development, and participation.

“Therefore, if any of these four rights are not given or protected, children have the right to speak up and seek help from adults such as teachers or parents.

“If you know of a friend who is experiencing an unsafe situation, please report it immediately to an adult who can help, or contact the Talian Kasih helpline should you be afraid to report directly,” she said.

With Nancy at the programme were Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, and state Welfare Department director Adana Jed.