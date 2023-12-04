Batu Kitang rep visits APM volunteer member recovering from burns

KUCHING (Dec 4): Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang visited an injured Civil Defence Force (APM) volunteer member at his residence today.

Mohd Syafiq Ali Hanafiah is recovering from severe burns sustained after he tried to save a six-year-old caught in a fire that involved five houses at Lorong 16, RPR Batu Kawa earlier in August.

However, his efforts were in vain as the child tragically perished in the fire.

As a result of the incident, he suffered 75 per cent burns to his body.

Nonetheless, Lo regards Mohd Syafiq as a hero.