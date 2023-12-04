DPM Fadillah: Petra Jaya Challenge a good ground for Sarawak’s future golf stars

KUCHING (Dec 4): The P194 Petra Jaya Golf Challenge Championship can be a good ground for the ‘young stars’ who exhibit great potential to represent Sarawak in future major events.

In stating this, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof says he has noticed a few young talents in the tournament, which has been held annually since 2008 and this year marks its 13th anniversary.

There was, however, no competition during the Covid-19 pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.

“To the talented young golfers participating in this tournament, I hope you would continue to shine and be able to engage sponsors who would support your golfing career.

“I believe there are sponsors out there who would want to help shine,” said the Petra Jaya MP in his speech for the prize-presentation ceremony at Sarawak Golf Club (KGS) here on Sunday.

This year, the championship offered a total of RM20,000 in cash prizes awaiting the top players.

For this edition, N8 Satok emerged the champion, with N6 Tupong and N7 Samariang coming as the respective runners-up.

According to Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, the teams represent the three State Legislative Assembly (DUN) areas under the Petra Jaya parliamentary constituency.

“Each team consists of 40 players, of whom all are Petra Jaya parliamentary constituents.

“The categories are team, individual, invited guest, women’s invitational, and junior.

“The Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof Challenge Trophy is meant for the team event.

“For the individual events, the prizes are awarded to the top 12-nett scorers and six gross scorers, while for the invited guest and VIP events, the prizes are awarded to the best scorers who are assessed based on the ‘System 36’ formula.

“For the women’s invitational and junior categories, the prizes are awarded to three net scorers and two gross scorers of each event,” he explained.

Also present yesterday was Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, who is Samariang assemblywoman.

DUN Tupong area played host to this year’s championship, and next year, it would be DUN Samariang’s turn.