eMadani credit: Don’t fall prey to scammers, stern action awaits offenders, says Treasury

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 4): The Ministry of Finance (MoF) advises members of the public to be cautious of offers by irresponsible parties providing cash-out or peer-to-peer transfers of eMadani credit.

A statement to that effect was issued by MoF today to caution eMadani beneficiaries from falling prey to scammers and consequently losing their eMadani credit.

The MoF, in the statement, stated that it will not be responsible for any loss of eMadani credit arising from peer-to-peer transfers or cash-out transactions.

“Should there be any reports of cases involving peer-to-peer transfers and cash-outs, the government will take stern action against the offenders by blocking their accounts and forfeiting the e-credit,” it said.

The eMadani programme has the objectives of stimulating the digital economy and fostering a cashless culture.

Therefore, the eMadani credit cannot be used for certain transactions, which include peer-to-peer transfers and cash-outs.

It may be used only for physical purchases via the participating e-wallets, namely MAE, Setel, ShopeePay, and Touch ‘n Go eWallet, or via DuitNow QR code, at 1.8 million retailers and businesses nationwide.

Registration for the eMadani programme opens today until Feb 20, 2024, and will benefit 10 million eligible adult Malaysians, covering the B40 and M40 categories.

For more information on the eMadani programme, visit https://manfaat.mof.gov.my/individu/eMADANI. – Bernama