eMadani: RM100 eWallet credit redemption starts today, here’s how to redeem

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 4): Eligible Malaysians can redeem their RM100 eWallet credit from the government via the eMadani programme. Redemption starts today (4th December) and here’s everything you need to know about eMadani including redemption, spending and validity.

What is eMadani programme about?

eMadani is a government initiative announced under the “Ekonomi Madani: Memperkasa Rakyat” framework. With a budget allocation of RM1 billion, the eMadani initiative aims to benefit 10 million Malaysians. The RM100 eWallet credit is aimed at supporting brick-and-mortal businesses through the participating eWallets.

The respective eWallets are also providing additional incentives through vouchers, cashback, discounts and reward points.

Who is eligible to receive RM100 eMadani eWallet credit?

According to the Ministry of Finance, the eMadani initiative is open to Malaysian citizens aged 21 years old and above (as of 2023) with an annual income of RM100,000 and below (based on the Inland Revenue Board’s record as of 15th July 2023) or is a recipient of Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) (as of 7th November 2023). Malaysians only turning 21 years old at the end of 2023 are eligible to participate in the programme.

If you’ve already redeemed RM200 under eBeliaRahmah, you are not eligible to receive the RM100 eMadani credit. According to the Ministry of Finance, this is because eBeliaRahmah credit has a similar objective of inculcating a cashless culture among youths.

How to redeem RM100 eMadani credit?

To redeem your RM100 eMadani credit, you must use one of the four participating eWallets as listed below:

If you’re a new user, you can download the eWallet app from the official app stores such as Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei AppGallery.

Before you can receive the RM100 eMadani credit, you must have a verified eWallet account. If you have not done so, you must verify your eWallet account by conducting an electronic know-your-customer (e-KYC) process which requires you to scan your Malaysian identification card (MyKad).

Redeem RM100 eMadani from MAE

Launch the MAE app Tap on the ‘eMADANI’ icon on the home screen Enter your information and tap ‘Submit’ You will receive a notification when your eMADANI RM100 redemption is successful

Redeem RM100 eMadani from Setel

Launch the Setel app Tap on “eMADANI’ icon on the home screen Tap on ‘Claim now’, enter your information and submit You will receive a notification when your eMADANI RM100 redemption is successful

Redeem RM100 eMadani from Shopee Pay

Launch the Shopee app Tap on “eMADANI’ icon on the home screen Tap on ‘Claim Now’, enter your information and submit You will receive a notification when your eMADANI RM100 redemption is successful

Redeem RM100 eMadani from TNG eWallet

Launch the Touch ‘n Go eWallet app Tap on “eMADANI’ banner on the home screen Check to agree terms and conditions, tap on ‘Claim now’, enter your information and submit You will receive a notification when your eMADANI RM100 redemption is successful

Take note that each eligible Malaysian can only receive a one-off RM100 eMadani credit. This means you cannot redeem more than once via different eWallets.

When can you redeem RM100 eMadani eWallet credit?

Eligible Malaysians can apply to redeem their RM100 eMadani eWallet credit from 8.00am on Monday, 4th December 2023.

The redemption period ends on 20th February 2024 and you must utilise your RM100 credit fully by 29th February 2024. Any unused eMadani credit will be forfeited after 29th February 2024.

Can you use RM100 eMadani credit for online shopping?

Take note that the RM100 eWallet credit can only be used at physical stores or retail outlets. The four participating eWallets support DuitNow QR payments and you can use your credit at over 1.8 million retailers and businesses throughout Malaysia. However, you cannot use the credit for online shopping, online bill payment, tolls or parking.

Here’s the list of transactions that are not supported under the eMadani initiative:

Peer-to-peer transfers;

Cash-outs;

App-integrated payment of utility bills;

App-integrated payment of Government-related fees/payments;

App-integrated payment of telco postpaid bills and prepaid service top-ups;

App-integrated games purchases;

Parking and/or toll payments;

App-integrated investment-related activities; and

E-commerce or online transactions.

In case you’re wondering, you can use your RM100 eMadani credit on Setel to buy fuel for your vehicle.

Beware of eMadani scams

As always, beware of scammers who are trying to use the eMadani initiative to target unsuspecting victims. Do not click on links sent by unknown senders that claim to be offering RM100 eMadani credit.

You should only use the four supported eWallets apps — MAE, Setel, ShopeePay and TNG eWallet, to redeem your RM100 eWallet credit. All eWallet apps must be downloaded from the official store and you should avoid downloading and installing APK files sent from instant messaging apps or unknown sources.

Under the eMadani initiative, the RM100 eWallet credit is meant for spending and you should not accept any cashout offers. During the recent eBeliaRahmah initiative, the police reported that 14 youths were scammed for trying to cash out their RM200 credit.

If you’re a victim of a scam, you are urged to contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997.

For more information, you can refer to the eMadani FAQ on Ministry of Finance’s website. — SoyaCincau