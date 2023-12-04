Five jailed, fined for stealing packages, parcels

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 4): Five men were jailed for a week and fined RM5,000, in default, three months’ imprisonment for stealing 155 sacks of packages and parcels.

Muqadzayyani Azis, 36, Grigorie George Jasry, 34, Muhammad Arif Rimba, 35, Mohd Readwan Abu Bakar, 31, and Jonathan James Francis, 36, pleaded guilty before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abie to committing the offence on March 9, 2023 at 3.08pm at the Borneo Sport Arena in Kolombong.

They were charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code which was read together with Section 511 and Section 34 of the same Code.

The court was told that on March 29, 2024 at 1.30pm at MAS Cargo, the complainant tailed a company’s truck after he received many complaints of missing parcels from ABX, Poslaju and J&T.

The truck was supposed to go to ABX in Inanam but instead stopped at BSA Kolombong where a few staff from a company unloaded a few sacks containing the parcels. The complainant then asked the ABX staff for help and they apprehended the truck driver and his assistant. A few staff from the company ran away.

Musa Abdul Jalil, 37, and Muhammad Nizam Abdullah, 24, pleaded not guilty to the offence. The court set January 11, 2024 for mention of the case and allowed them bail at RM2,000 with two local sureties each.

The same court sentenced a 36-year-old man to 10 months jail for abetting in a theft offence.

Fabian Julian, who initially pleaded not guilty, changed his plea to guilty.

He was charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code for the offence committed on October 23, 2023 at 8pm at Servay Express Api-Api.

According to the facts of the case, Fabian abetted with Sylviona Vallencia, Rosdie Rosman and another person still at large with stealing RM24,875.81 worth of rice.