Innovative green technology to supply gravity water in Sabah rural areas

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 4): The issue of clean water supply in the interior of Sabah prompted a local native from Tambunan, Joe Primus Kayau, to come up with an innovative green technology idea of a gravity water filter system capable of producing up to 200,000 liters of clean water a day.

According to Joe, the potential of the idea which was originally only used to solve the water problem in his village caught the attention of State Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim and the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) leading to the implementation of the Clean Gravity Water Community Project in several remote rural areas in Sabah.

“I am very honored to be able to be here to present the excellence of the innovation of Sabah’s local children and the research that has been done by the team of experts from Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS),” said State Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry (MAFFI) Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan at the Clean Green Technology Gravity Water System inauguration ceremony in Kampung Sintuong-tuong, Tambunan on Sunday.

Jeffrey said with the advanced technology, thousands of people in rural communities will now have a supply of clean and quality water.

According to him, one of the unique features of the system is its ability to obtain clean water from natural sources by maintaining the authenticity and integrity of natural drainage.

He said the high-tech elements used in the system make it capable of producing water that is clean and free from pollution based on the set standards.

“With the inauguration of this high-tech clean gravity water system, we hope that the community will be able to enjoy immediate and continuous benefits from technological progress.

“This system not only provides advantages to the community, but it also provides a positive impact on the environment by reducing the endless extraction of natural water resources,” he said.

Jeffrey thanked KKDW and Jahid for proposing the project to be implemented in Tambunan as well as all parties who have contributed to the success.

He is confident that the clean gravity water system with green technology will be an effective solution to the problem of providing clean water to rural communities.

Meanwhile, Ir Joe Primus Kayau during a press conference said construction of the Clean Gravity Water with Green Technology started in September and was completed at the end of November this year.

“The total cost of this construction is under RM500,000, and it has benefited more than 40 houses in Kampung Sintuong-Tuong by providing clean water using green technology,” he said.

Prof Madya Dr Gaim James Lunkapis from UMS Faculty of Social Sciences said they collaborated with their business partner, Pembinaan Kiawayan Sdn Bhd specifically to solve the water supply in rural areas.

According to him, the innovation of clean gravity water supply is green technology or in other words, does not require electricity, and it does not use sophisticated equipment, meaning it can be operated by villagers.

He said the technology consists of patented intake technology goes through three stages of filtration and water collection in storage tanks before being distributed to the beneficiaries, which is the village community.

According to him, the first project in Kampung Rungus Nahaba with the research status was funded by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI).

He explained that under the provisions of the KKDW, there are six villages that have benefitted from the project, and three more systems will be installed this year.

The six villages are Kampung Koliposuan, Tamparuli; Kampung Bukit Mengidam, Telupid; Tukalilan Village and Langsat Village, Tenom; Tudan Village, Kiulu; and Kampung Sintuong-tuong, Tambunan.