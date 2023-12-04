Keep event spaces clean, SMC reminds organisers, participants

SIBU (Dec 4): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has called for event organisers to ensure that all participating individuals keep the event space clean.

SMC deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley said while the council welcomes organisers to conduct their events, they must however cooperate and ensure proper cleanliness of the premises throughout the event.

“(Failure to do so) will give a negative impression to those visiting Sibu, where the level of civic mindedness is not there yet,” he said in a Facebook post.

Izkandar said this in echoing SMC chairman Clarence Ting’s remarks on Facebook where the latter expressed his disappointment over the rubbish scattered across Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase II where the Sibu Bike Week was held.

Included in Ting’s post was a photo showing rubbish left strewn all over the road.

“The organisers and event participants can do a better job than leaving the area strewn with rubbish,” he said.

Ting’s post drew reactions from the netizens, with some calling for better civic consciousness, while others urged the public to also do their part to keep the place clean.

Gregory Hii, a local businessman who commented on Ting’s post, said: “We need to cultivate better civic consciousness amongst our people, led by good examples of SMC councillors and staff, public sector employees and community leaders.”