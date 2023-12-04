‘Late Chua an outstanding man who always had time for us’, says MMA in tribute

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 4): The Malaysia Medical Association (MMA) has paid tribute to former Health Minister Datuk Chua Jui Meng, who passed away yesterday, describing him as a hardworking man who always set aside time for the association.

MMA in a press statement said the late Chua was an outstanding health minister and that the association had a close working relationship with him during his tenure as minister.

“He was hardworking and always set aside time for the MMA to officiate Central Working Committee meetings of our Section Concerning House Officers, Medical Officers and Specialists (Schomos) and our Private Practitioners Section (PPS).

“Chua showed a deep interest in the issues of medical practitioners in the country, and was an outstanding leader whose contributions to the nation will be remembered. MMA conveys its deepest condolences to the family of the late Chua for their loss,” it said.

Chua was the longest-serving health minister, serving from 1995-2004.

MMA also said that Chua was one of the recipients of MMA’s Gold Medal – the highest award of recognition bestowed on any individual, group, team, organisation or institution – which counts former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as recipients.

Meanwhile, in the statement past MMA president Dr Milton Lum said Chua deeply valued and respected the medical profession’s views and positions during his time as minister.