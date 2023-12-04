Malaysia’s Queen of Rock, Ella, to perform in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 4): Malaysia’s Queen of Rock, Ella, will be holding her concert dubbed “Jilid Akhir: Ella Puteri Kota” here on January 20, next year at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

Ella, who was here on Sunday at The Oval, Imago Shopping Mall, to promote her concert to her Sabahan fans said she is here to fulfill the request of her fans in Sabah.

Ella had performances in Sabah before but the upcoming concert is a major event for her here.

“This is the first major concert in Kota Kinabalu in 35 years,” she said, adding her concert had been held in Kuala Lumpur and Penang and the response was very encouraging.

Ella also said that her fans can expect special performance on January 20.

“There will be distinction from the other concerts. We will do something special so everyone must come,” she said.

Ella also said that she will be singing some of the songs that are requested by fans at the concert.

“There will be a list of songs,” she said.

Reporters were made aware that also in the planning are tours at other districts in Sabah.

Ella also shared how she managed to maintain her voice and her energic performance.

“Exercise, eating healthy and drinking a lot of water,” she said.

Meanwhile, some 6,000 to 8,000 people are expected to turn up for the concert.

For the event on Sunday, a few hundred people congregated near The Oval to see the Queen of Rock perform.

Ella did not disappoint them as she sang two of the ‘evergreen’ songs titled ‘Sembilu’ and ‘Pengemis Cinta’.

During her performance, Ella went to greet her fans who also sang along with her.

Chief executive officer and founder of the Hitman Solutions, Rohit Rampal, said after the success of the concert in Kuala Lumpur which broke the Malaysia Book of Records for selling all the tickets in 24 hours, it proved that Ella is the nation’s unmatched Queen of Rock.

“To answer the requests of Ella’s fans who did not manage to go to the concert, Hitman Solutions is trying the best to give the maximum satisfaction for rock fans in Sabah,” Rohit said.