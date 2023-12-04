Missing man found drowned in Kanowit’s Sungai Majau

KANOWIT (Dec 4): A man with seizure history who went missing while out fishing in Sungai Majau here yesterday was found drowned today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the victim identified as Mohd Rafiz Abdullah, 50, from Rumah Alexander Lutang Baginda, was found by the villagers at around 6am.

“The victim was found floating in the river around seven kilometres from the location where he was reported missing,” it added.

Bomba said the police, together with the People’s Volunteer Corps members and local villagers recovered the body from the river and brought it to the Bomba control post for further action.

“The firefighters, who arrived at the control post, only took down information about the finding,” it added.

Bomba said following the discovery of the body, the search and rescue operation was ended.

On Sunday, Bomba received a call from Kanowit police station informing about the victim’s disappearance at 10pm.

According to a family member, the victim had gone out to fish in Sungai Majau around 8am but failed to return home at 5pm on the same day.

Fearing for his safety, the victim’s nephew lodged a police report.