MoH debunks viral claim of full hospital beds, rising virus-related death toll

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 4): The Health Ministry (MoH) has confirmed that a voice note recording claiming that hospital beds were full and the death toll in cases of ‘brought in dead’ (BID) is increasing is an old recording that was previously circulated in 2021.

The ministry also stated on Facebook yesterday that the viral recording was being used to create public anxiety.

“The public is urged not to spread this false news that could cause panic among the public and to always be vigilant against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic that persists around us.

“Ensure that you take public health precautionary measures by always observing the 3W approach: Wash hands frequently with soap and water, Wear a face mask in public places or if symptomatic, and heed warnings from the MoH. Avoid 3S: crowded places, confined spaces, and close conversations,” the ministry said.

In addition to claims that hospital beds are full and insufficient and that the death rate is increasing in ‘brought in dead’ cases, the recently viral voice note recording also alleged that a new outbreak from Africa was spreading, leading to sudden deaths in a short period. – Bernama