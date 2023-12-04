Motorcyclist killed in crash at Jalan Sibu-Bintulu

MUKAH (Dec 4): A 30-year-old motorcyclist perished after he was involved in a collision with a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle at KM128, Jalan Sibu-Bintulu around 6pm yesterday.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the victim was identified as Arsemal Mohd Jonid.

“The victim suffered serious injuries on his head and left hand. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical officer from Tatau health clinic,” he said in a statement.

Muhamad Rizal said initial investigation found the motorcycle, which was moving from Selangau direction, suddenly entered the opposite lane before colliding with the 4WD.

He said the 4WD driver and a passenger were unhurt during the incident.

Muhammad Rizal said the deceased’s body was brought to Mukah Hospital for further action and the case is being investigated Section 41 (1) of Road Transport Act 1987.