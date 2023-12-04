Nancy: All levels of society should assist in encouraging OKU to register with Social Welfare Dept

KUCHING (Dec 4): All levels of the society are called to assist in encouraging individuals with disabilities (OKU) to register with the Department of Social Welfare.

In making the call, federal Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said although 681,074 OKU have registered under the seven disability categories, she believes that there are still many out there who are unaware or have not yet registered as OKU.

“These registrations are based on the Information Management System for OKU (SMOKU) as of Oct 31. The increased registration allows them to enjoy nearly 30 facilities and privileges provided by both the government and private sectors,” she said when officiating the National Disabled Persons Day Celebration 2023 at a hotel here yesterday.

Furthermore, she stated that both the public and private sectors have a responsibility to contribute towards expanding the current facilities and benefits available to the OKU community.

“To diversify the facilities and privileges available for the OKU community, I would like to propose that the public, especially private companies, join in adding to the existing number of facilities and privileges,” said Nancy.

On another note, she said her ministry has conducted a review of the amendment to the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008, which began in early 2022.

“The Women, Family, and Community Development Ministry has conducted the review in collaboration with professionals, including academics, legal experts, representatives from OKU associations, and individuals with disabilities themselves, based on a multidisciplinary approach.

“The purpose of amending the Act is to create flexibility in improving the delivery of services for the OKU community. We believe that the OKU community should participate in the review of this act so that the voice of this community can be effectively translated into legislation,” she explained.

Meanwhile, the celebration also witnessed the presentation of seven awards highlighting the efforts of individuals and organisations towards OKU empowerment.

The awards presented were the Special OKU Award, Outstanding OKU Parents Award, Special Private OKU Care Centre Award, Outstanding Volunteer Welfare Organisation (PSK) OKU Award, Job Coach Special Award, Outstanding OKU Employee Award and the Caring Employer Award (Private Sector).

Themed ‘Membangun OKU Madani’, this celebration, which began in 1994, aims to demonstrate that the OKU community in the country also deserve recognition from the government.