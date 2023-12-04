New murals, art sculptures gives Bintulu town a makeover

BINTULU (Dec 4): The Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) has transformed the town with colourful murals and art sculptures themed nature sustainability, culture and tourism.

BDA general manager Datu Muhamad Yakup Kari said the beautification project symbolizes their commitment to creating a more sustainable, greener and healthier environment for the public and future generations.

“This would create new attractions for Bintulu town,” he said at the ‘Seni Awam dan Pembangunan Lestari: Jum Berambeh Seni Awam’ programme held in conjunction with the Bintulu Eco Carnival 2023 at Tanjung Batu Beach here Saturday.

The Eco Carnival, he said, was held to increase public engagement in environment conservation, as well as to promote green practices and environmental sustainability for future generations.

It was also part of BDA’s strategies in responding to the Sarawak government’s call under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategic 2030 which was also aligned with BDA Strategic Plan 2024-2030, he added.

“BDA would like to thank the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) for selecting BDA as a strategic partner for the ‘Seni Awam dan Pembangunan Lestari’ programme,” he said.

Among the activities held in collaboration with nine other agencies were tree planting, beach plogging, innovation and environment challenge, trash art and crafts exhibition, environmental education games, car boot sale and e-waste collection.

The town’s murals and art sculpture projects involved BDA, Kelab Guru Seni Bintulu, Balai Seni Negara and local artists namely Yaul Acap, Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman, Amey Sheikh Ali, Low Chee Peng, Syahril Azwan and Jepson Wong.

Present were Motac secretary-general Dato Roslan Abdul Rahman; BDA deputy chairman Dato Haidar Khan Asghar Khan; Bintulu Eco-Carnival 2023 advisor Abdul Rahim Abdullah, community leader Temenggong Datuk Barry Yek Siew Hui and senior officers from Motac, Balai Seni Negara and BDA.