New walkway lights illuminate the nights at Bintulu Civic Centre

BINTULU (Dec 4): Bintulu Civic Centre has been brought to life at night, with bright and colourful decorative lighting illuminating its pedestrian walkway.

The official lighting-up ceremony took place at the grandstand of the synthetic football field here recently, where Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang officiated at the event.

Also present were Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) deputy chairman Dato Haidar Khan Asghar Khan and its general manager Datu Muhamad Yakup Kari.

According to Muhamad Yakup, the RM312,350 walkway lighting project reached completion on Nov 24, after four months of works.

“The intention was to beautify Bintulu town and make it more vibrant with lights.

“It’s part of BDA’s ongoing beautification efforts in anticipation of the completion of Jepak bridge next year,” he said.

Muhamad Yakup also said the BDA planned to decorate the street with motifs-lighting and was looking forward to designing and lighting the area to make it resembling a historical park.

However, he also reminded everyone to always take good care of public infrastructures and facilities.

“As we hope the public would enjoy the decorative lights, we call upon all to take good care of the facility as it belongs to everyone,” he said, also warning that serious action would be taken against those found to be vandalising any public facility.

Adding on, Muhamad Yakup said there were two other street beautification projects, involving decorative lighting and poles, which had reached completion this year.

“They are the decorative lighting on palm trees along Jalan Tanjung Batu Bintulu costing RM338, 670, and decorative poles along Jalan Boulevard, the road to Paragon costing RM626,601.”

According to him, there are still two ongoing street beautification projects: decorative-globe lighting at Jalan Tun Razak link costing RM247,100, and another at BDA headquarters’ access and exit roads costing RM247,100.

He also listed out the completed street-lighting projects, involving the upgrade to LED lanterns: namely those at Jalan Tun Razak costing RM385,000, Tanjung Batu coastal road (RM148,047), Bintulu old town (RM149,505), Jalan Rakawi Yusuf (RM135,767), and Bintulu Civic Centre area (RM253,800).

The ongoing projects set to commence this Dec 11 would be at Jalan Kampung Jepak Phase 1 costing RM43,800, Jalan Kampung Jepak Phase 2 (RM43,800), Jalan Kampung Jepak Phase 3 (RM47,500), Jalan Polycarp Sim Phase 1 (RM40,500), Jalan Polycarp Sim Phase 2 (RM40,500), and Lebuhraya Abang Galau (RM50,000).

Muhamad Yakup said the proposed future street-lighting upgrade to LED lanterns would involve those along Jalan Sibiew and Jalan Nenas/Jalan Assyakirin.