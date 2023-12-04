Premier: Tanjung Embang deep seaport set to increase demand for Sarawak’s green energy

KUCHING (Dec 4): Sarawak’s plan to develop the Tanjung Embang’s deep seaport on artificial land encompassing industrial and technology facilities is expected to accelerate demand for Sarawak’s green energy.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said this promising outlook and fast developments have caused the state to invest heavily on uplifting the seaport with better gas landing facilities and technology.

“We will develop a gas landing in southern Sarawak by building a large port. It is a reclaim port located in southern Sarawak.

“This is the only mega infrastructure development that we have, which is funded by ourselves,” he said when speaking at the Gala Dinner in conjunction with the completion of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway here at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching last night.

The Premier also said developing Sarawak as an attractive region with a high quality of life and improved connectivity has created demand for expertise in integrated area development, especially those in engineering.

“As you know, we will implement our Gas Roadmap.

“But it needs the latest infrastructure from a quality point of view in line with our economic approach.

“We will develop the latest modern facilities and the oil and gas sector will be more active,” he added.

He also said that the seaport project will enhance the efficiency of the supply chain associated to the green energy operation