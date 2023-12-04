Proposed councillors’ allowance review set to be announced in 2024, says Tiang

SIBU (Dec 4): The study into the proposed revision of allowances for councillors is being fine-tuned and should be ready by the first half of next year, says Datuk Michael Tiang.

In this regard, the Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government also pointed out that the study would look into the proposed revision of allowances for the officials in the city halls, as well as in the district and municipal councils.

He gave his assurance that the proposed revision would be conducted in a fair manner, in that there would be no difference between the councillors serving in the urban and the rural areas.

“It (study) involves the revision for district council, municipals and city halls – all three categories at one go.

“We are looking forward to it (new allowance scheme) to be announced by Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg),” the Pelawan assemblyman told reporters when met after the lighting-up ceremony for the festive arch at Sibu Central Market on Saturday night.

Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada had proposed in the recent State Legislative Assembly sitting that the allowances for village headmen, community leaders and councillors would be reviewed.

According to Dr Sinang, the present allowance scheme for this group does not commensurate with their duties and responsibilities.

Currently, the monthly allowance for a community leader is RM1,300, while a village headman receives RM900 and a councillor, RM300.

Dr Sinang then cited the definition set for the national poverty level: anyone with an income between RM980 and RM2,208 would belong to the B40 (low-income) group — meaning village headmen, community leaders and councillors would be listed under the poor group.

Adding on, Tiang said all councillors, whether they were serving in the urban or the rural areas, faced different challenges.

“Those in the district councils serving in the rural areas, although they may not have many meetings unlike their urban counterparts, they do have much wider areas to cover.

“At times, they may even have to use their own vehicles, or ‘sampan’ (small boats) to visit remote longhouses and villages.

“Many people always look up to councillors because of their public service status, but their remuneration, their allowances is a bit on the low side; sometimes even lower than some of the community leaders. So that does not go in line with their duties and social standing,” he opined.

“So, in order to boost their morale and also to rightly remunerate them for their hard work, we do a study to revise their allowances.”

On councillors serving in the urban areas, Tiang said they would have to attend many meetings and functions, so as to be closer to the communities in their areas of jurisdiction.

“This is basically a full-time job for the urban councillors – their presence and services are highly demanded of. With that kind of heavy responsibility, we also think that the present allowance scheme does not do them justice.”

Meanwhile, Tiang lauded the efforts of Sibu Central Market Hawkers Association for putting up the Christmas decorations, even though not all of their members are of Christian faith.

“Sarawak is really a multi-cultural and multi-religious place, where all Sarawakians live and work together harmoniously.

“And Sarawak is always the model (state) for the whole of Malaysia to look up to when we talk about multi-racial, multi religious and multi-cultural society,” he said.

Among those present at the lighting-up event were Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, SMC Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman Councillor Simon Ling, Sibu Hawkers Welfare Association chairman Capt Tan Hong Kiang and Persatuan Penjaja Bersatu Bahagian Sibu dan Meradong Sarawak secretary Ting Chuong Chiok.