Sabah, UNCT to work on advancing development priorities

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 4): The United Nations Country Team (UNCT) in Malaysia is keen to work with the Sabah Government in advancing development priorities in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (2030 Agenda).

The Sabah Chief Minister’s Department in a statement said United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator for Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei, Karima El Korri, said this when meeting Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor at Menara Kinabalu here on Monday.

“During the meeting, El Korri also discussed ways for the 22 UN agencies in Malaysia to strengthen their engagement in Sabah with the Chief Minister.

“She assured that the UNCT in Malaysia is fully committed to supporting Sabah with the Sustainable Development Goals as its guiding framework,” said the statement.

This was El Korri’s first mission to Sabah as the UN Resident Coordinator.

According to Ministry of Economy, the 2030 Agenda is a global commitment towards a more sustainable, resilient and inclusive development, with 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and 169 targets.

Malaysia together with other 192 world leaders adopted the agenda at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on 25 September 2015.