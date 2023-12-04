Sarawak Bomba charity run debuts to resounding success

KUCHING (Dec 4): The inaugural Sarawak Bomba Run 1.0, flagged off from the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Square yesterday, was a great success with an overwhelming 3,380 participants.

Organised by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the run was to promote the roles and responsibilities of the fire and rescue personnel, as well as to raise funds for Toh Puan Hajah Norkiah Children’s Home and Datuk Ajibah Abol Children’s Home.

The proceeds from the event would also be distributed to the Sarawak Bomba Welfare Fund (Peskeb), Tabung Amal Anggota Bomba Sakit Kritikal, and Palestine Disaster Fund.

Each charitable body would receive RM10,000, whilst the Palestine Disaster Fund would be given RM5,000.

The run was divided into five categories: 3km Family Fun Run; 10km Open Men (15 to 44 years of age); 10km Open Women (15-44); 10km Open Men and Open 10km Women (45 years and above).

A mass aerobics session, lucky draws and exhibitions were also held at the event sponsored by Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), Trienekens Sarawak and KTS Group.

Flagging off the run was Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, who was joined by Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng and Sarawak Bomba director Datu Khirudin Drahman.