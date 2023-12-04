Sibu International Bike Week 2023 records 1,000 participants

SIBU (Dec 4): Sibu International Bike Week 2023, touted as the largest of its kind in Sarawak, played host to some 1,000 participants, including those from outside Malaysia.

Moreover, the three-day event registered around 3,000 visitors coming to the event’s site at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase II here.

At the official opening ceremony last Saturday night, Deputy Minister II for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak Datuk Michael Tiang hailed the bike festival as ‘the best event to gather youths’s.

Adding on, the Pelawan assemblyman said: “This is a festival, an event that brings together all the bike enthusiasts.

“I can see many young people here, coming from and outside Sarawak, and even some from overseas such as Brunei, Indonesia, Germany and the United States.

“I welcome all to this event, and also to enjoy and experience Sibu, a unique town with its multi-ethnic and multi-religion communities.

“So, I believe that the young people coming here can appreciate the peace and the friendship that we foster and advocate throughout all the activities.

“Definitely this event is a great place for the young people.”

The ceremony also included the presentation of donations for the Palestine Fun by Razz Chopper, the organiser of the 11th Sibu International Bike Week.