Trading volleys: Teqball world championships come to Thailand

BANGKOK: Combining football and table tennis, teqball competitors lunged and lobbed soccer balls at the Bangkok Arena on Sunday, in the first world championships outside Europe.

Invented in 2012 in Hungary, a record number of participants took part over the weekend, with retired football great and teqball ambassador Ronaldinho making an appearance.

Bounding through the crowd, the Brazilian played in a gala match, eagerly watched by the professionals, grinning as his precision kicks lifted the ball.

Either alone or in pairs, the ‘teqers’ must trade shots over unusual curved tables without using their arms – the catch being they cannot use the same body part twice consecutively.

In Thailand, the sport has similarities to sepak takraw, a popular Southeast Asian game played on a badminton court that combines elements of football and volleyball.

Ronaldinho is not the only high-profile fan, with the sport catching the eyes of some of the world’s best footballers such as Neymar, Sadio Mane and Harry Maguire, who say they use it improve their technique.

However, the international federation, Fiteq, dreams of making it more than a novelty sport, and are setting their sights high.

“The Olympics are a dream,” said Viktor Huszar, teqball co–inventor and Fiteq chairman.

“It’s three Hungarians who really love football,” he told AFP, explaining that they invented the game to avoid injuries.

“I think it will be played by the best clubs. Maybe someday, Barcelona would play against Real Madrid in teqball.”

The event in Bangkok last weekend attracted a record 221 participants, including 80 women, from 61 different countries, according to the organisers.

Recent convert to teqball, Cameroonian Marie Letitia Togodne Yaoussou started playing just four months before her match.

“I had never played football,” she told AFP, explaining that she was approached for ping-pong (table tennis) skills.

“In table tennis, you have to measure the ball, you have to add spin,” said the 23-year-old, who works in economic capital Douala.

French former defensive midfielder Hugo Rabeux embraced the sport and made it pay.

The 34-year-old, currently ranked world No 12, competes once or twice a month and lives off sponsorship and tournament prizes.

“Anyone who doesn’t achieve results can’t make a living from it. It’s not easy to find sponsors, you have to fend for yourself,” he said.

“It’s a new sport, people don’t necessarily know it.” — AFP