Upgrading works on Mile 7 basketball facility on-going, assures assemblyman

KUCHING (Dec 4): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap has pledged to continue providing funds for further upgrading works on the Mile 7 basketball mini stadium here.

According to him, the next phase would include expanding the parking areas for the convenience of event’s participants and the spectators, as well as repairing the ceiling and roof parts of the facility.

This was announced in a statement today, issued in connection with the Yap Yau Sin Cup Under-20 Basketball Competition organised by the Mile 7 Basketball Club here.

At the opening ceremony recently, Yap also handed over the RM20,000 allocation from his Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant to the organising committee.

In his remarks, the assemblyman encouraged more people to play basketball, which could help reduce stress apart from it being a healthy activity.

“Nowadays, obesity is among the major causes of illnesses in our country.

“By playing basketball, we can control our weight and stay fit because we burn calories we move around the court.

“Basketball is not just a game; it is an effective way to fight stress and maintain a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Yap believed that many people did not want to play basketball because of their mindset that they were not champions.

“I would like to say that playing basketball does not necessarily mean that you are a champion.

“Just play it at your leisure; you will feel the difference for yourself.”

On the basketball meet, Yap said this year marked its second edition, where 24 teams from all over the city came together to compete.

On a separate subject, Yap called upon all Sarawakians to embrace the diversity of ethnicity, religions and beliefs.

He said the foundation of trust and cohesiveness could be strengthened through inclusivity, as well as building mutual respect and acceptance.

“When this happens, people would always be proud to identify themselves as ‘Anak Sarawak’ (Children of Sarawak), and not by racial, religious, geographical or socio-economic backgrounds.

“This is what we call ‘Unity in Diversity’ – an essential ingredient for Sarawak to achieve a developed status by 2030 where every ‘Anak Sarawak’ would share the economic prosperity,” he added.