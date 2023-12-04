Woman in Kuching fined RM1,200 for causing hurt to travel agent manager

KUCHING (Dec 4): A 28-year-old woman was fined RM1,200 in default three months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after she pleaded guilty to causing hurt to a manager of a travel agent.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan meted out the sentence against Angelisa Yong, who was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term for up to one year, or a fine, or both.

Yong committed the offence at a commercial centre near Taman Satria Jaya, Jalan Stutong here around 10.30am on Jan 30, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Yong had hit the victim in the left eye area and head, apart from pulling his hair until he suffered from pain.

It was understood that the incident occurred when the victim and his coworkers had urged Yong and her husband to pay the car rental to the travel agent.

It was also understood that Yong had immediately paid the car rental after hitting the victim.

In her mitigation, Yong pleaded for a minimum fine as she was suffering from postpartum depression and that her actions were beyond her control after being provoked by the complainant.

Yong said she was remorseful and repentant of her actions, and promised that she would not repeat the same mistake in the future.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang while Yong was unrepresented by a counsel.