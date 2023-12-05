Abd Karim pays tribute to the late Abang Abu Bakar, calls him ‘great son of Sarawak’

KUCHING (Dec 5): Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has paid tribute to former Defence Minister Tan Sri Dato Sri Abang Abu Bakar Abang Mustapha, who passed away yesterday.

Abdul Karim said Abang Abu Bakar has been “a great son of Sarawak”, having served as a state assemblyman and member of Parliament in Sarawak, Sarawak State Assembly Speaker, federal minister and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu deputy president.

“He will be missed,” said Abdul Karim, who is also PBB vice president.

He also expressed his deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the family of Abang Abu Bakar.

Abang Abu Bakar passed away at age 82 at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Kuala Lumpur yesterday morning, following a heart complication.

He was laid to rest in the Kuching Divisional Mosque cemetery here at 6.30pm on the same day.

Abang Abu Bakar left behind a widow, Puan Sri Tunku Maziah Tunku Mustapha, a daughter and twin sons.

He had served as a member of Parliament for two decades, for the Paloh constituency from 1981 to 1990 and Kuala Rajang (1990 to 2000).

He had also served under the leadership of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad starting as deputy defence minister and minister in the Prime Minister’s Department from 1990 to 1999 before being appointed to head the Defence Ministry until 2003.