AGC drops appeal against lawyer Shafee’s money laundering charges acquittal

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 5): The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has discontinued its appeal against a High Court’s decision to acquit and discharge lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah for money laundering.

In a statement issued today, Muhammad Shafee said the AGC filed a notice of discontinuance to the appeal filed at the Court of Appeal against the High Court’s October 2022 decision in acquitting him of all four charges of money laundering involving RM9.5 million allegedly received from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“The AG’s decision is not only an exercise of discretion without fear of favour but underpins the unimpeachable nature of the High Court decision where the learned judge found in both fact and law that there was no element of a predicate offence (i.e. illegal activity) to give rise to charges of money laundering and thus acquitting him of all charges without his defence being called,” the statement read.

Muhammad Shafee thanked his lawyers, family, friends, and supporters and maintained that the charges pressed against him five years ago “were arbitrary in nature”.

When contacted, his son and lawyer Muhammad Farhan Shafee told Malay Mail the notice was filed on December 1 and that the appeal is deemed dismissed pursuant to Rule 73 of the Rules of the Court of Appeal.

On Oct 22, the High Court acquitted Muhammad Shafee of all charges after ruling that there was no evidence to show the accused had committed any wrongdoing.

Muhammad Shafee was charged on September 13, 2018 with receiving proceeds from unlawful activity via cheques issued by Najib, into his CIMB Bank Berhad account.

The charges were framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Those found guilty face a maximum fine of RM5 million, a maximum jail term of five years, or both. — Malay Mail