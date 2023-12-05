Brothers shine at first-ever KGS Jokers pickleball challenge

KUCHING (Dec 5): Brothers Emmanuel Ujai David and Emilio David won the inaugural KGS Jokers Pickleball Championship held at Kelab Golf Sarawak (KGS) here last weekend.

The 11-9, 3-11, 11-10 victory over the pair of Hazizul Bujang and Maggie Ng, earned the siblings the RM200 prize money, a trophy and medals, while the first runners-up were given RM100 and medals.

Abang Abdul Rahim and Shahron Azuan Zainudin edged Awang Hafizan Awang Mualana and Irwanshah Mohammad 21-17 in the third/fourth placing playoff to pocket RM80, while the latter received RM60.

Organised by KGS Jokers Pickleball Club, the tournament attracted 40 players.

KGS non-golfing activities chairman Wilfred Mujah Aton and KGS Jokers Pickleball Club chairman Hafisz Rachman Drahman presented the prizes.