Carer of Sibu toddler who died in car from heatstroke claims trial

SIBU (Dec 4): The carer of a toddler who died after being left in the car here in March claimed trial in the Magistrates’ Court today.

Nurul Fatirah Sazali, 28, was charged under Section 33(b) of the Child Act 2001 for leaving a child without reasonable supervision, which is punishable under Section 33 of the same Act.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM20,000, or up to five years in prison, or both upon conviction.

Magistrate Flavian Edward Henry fixed Jan 11, 2024 for further mention and allowed Nurul to be released on RM3,000 bail with one local surety.

Based on the charge, Nurul allegedly left the three-year-old girl in a car unsupervised at the parking lot of a sawmill in Empawah on March 30, 2023 at around 1.10pm.

It is alleged that because of her actions, she caused the death of the girl by “heatstroke due to vehicular entrapment”.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Amirul Hakim Mohamad Zamri prosecuted the case, while Nurul was unrepresented by legal counsel.