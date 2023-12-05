Cops tracking down driver who slapped motorcyclist in road rage incident

BINTULU (Dec 5): Police here are looking for the driver of a white Toyota Vios car who was filmed slapping a motorcyclist at Jalan Kemena in an apparent road rage incident.

Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit said a 14-second clip of the incident was uploaded on Facebook on Dec 3 and subsequently went viral.

The video showed the driver exiting his car in the middle of the road and confronting the motorcyclist, before slapping the latter on the helmet.

“A police report has been received in connection with the incident, and the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt,” he said in a statement.

He added the suspect could be jailed for up to one year or fined up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

Those with information on the case are asked to contact investigating officer Insp Christina Edris on 014-3574148 or the Bintulu district police headquarters on 086-318304.