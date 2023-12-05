Elderly woman dies, seven injured in Papar accident

PAPAR (Dec 5): An accident victim succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in the state capital.

The woman in her 70s suffered serious injuries in an accident at Kilometer 42 Jalan Kimanis-Keningau on Saturday afternoon.

Papar District Police Chief Superintendent Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka said the victim, passed away at 12.30pm on Monday.

He said eight persons, including the driver, were injured, when a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) crashed into the side of a hill while travelling from Keningau to Kota Kinabalu after attending a wedding ceremony.

All the victims are related.

“According to the driver, the vehicles had a brake failure when it was going down the hill,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Kamaruddin, the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to overturn.

He said the driver and eight passengers were injured while the elderly victim injured her chest.

“The elderly victim was rushed to Papar Hospital in an ambulance before she was referred to QEH for further treatment.

“However, she was confirmed dead by a medical officer at 12.30pm on Monday. The driver and other victims are in a stable condition,” he said.

Kamaruddin added that the case was investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, a teenage girl suffered serious injuries after she was trapped under a four-wheel drive vehicle following an accident at Jalan Kampung Pomotodon in Keningau on Monday.

Keningau District Police Chief Superintendent Yampil Anak Garai said the 17-year-old victim is currently receiving treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) here for serious head injuries.

“Preliminary investigation found that the four-wheel drive driven by a 60-year-old man was heading from Tambunan to Kota Kinabalu.

“It was raining during the accident. After going through a corner, the motorcycle from the opposite direction lost control before entering the path of the four-wheel drive at 2.50pm,” he said on Tuesday.

Yampil said the accident caused the motorcyclist to be thrown under the four-wheel drive vehicle and dragged for about two meters.

“The victim was taken to Tambunan Hospital before being referred to QEH for further treatment.

“The case is still investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.