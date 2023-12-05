Encourage your children to take up STEM subjects, Baram MP tells Orang Ulu parents

MIRI (Dec 5): Baram MP Datuk Anyi Ngau has called on Orang Ulu parents to encourage their children to take up Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects in school.

He said this is because the world today is moving towards high technology, which requires knowledge and skills in STEM.

“Education is crucial. We must encourage our children and grandchildren to excel in education and to take up STEM subjects in school,” he said when officiating at the inaugural Kenyah Lepo Aga’ Miri Association (PKLA Miri) Cultural Night cum Pre-Christmas Dinner at a leading hotel here on Sunday.

Adding on, Anyi pointed out that the Orang Ulu, especially the Kenyah community, must contribute to the state’s effort in achieving the target of having 60 per cent of students in STEM classes in schools.

As for students who are not into STEM subjects, Anyi said parents should not be disappointed as they can also support their children to enrol at any Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

On the cultural night, Anyi applauded the organiser for bringing the community from the Lepo Aga’ tribe together through the event.

He said such event has provided a platform for the community to showcase their rich culture and traditions, while at the same ensuring that the younger generation does not forget their roots.

“This should be turned into an annual event so that we can continue to remind the younger generation of their culture and traditions,” he added.

During the function, Anyi announced RM20,000 allocation to PKLA Miri for it to carry out its’ activities.

The cultural night saw four Kenyah Lepo’ Aga villages competed in five event categories namely warrior dance, men single dance, woman single dance, Datun Julut (long dance) and group traditional song performance (Belian).

Kampung Long Teran Kanan B emerged champion in the overall category, while Kampung Long Silat, Kampung Long Selawan and Kampung Long Jeeh finished second, third and fourth, respectively.

Kampung Long Teran Kanan B took home cash prize of RM1,800, a trophy and certificate, while Kampung Long Silat, Kampung Long Selawan and Kampung Long Jeeh took home cash amounting RM1,500, RM1,200 and RM1,000, respectively.

Also present at the event was PKLA Miri president Cr. Raymond Apoi.