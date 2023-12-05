Fahmi: Don’t be duped by scammers providing eMadani cash out

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 5): Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil has advised the public not to be duped by scammers providing cash out of eMadani credit of RM100.

Fahmi, who is also the unity government spokesman, said such activities by unscrupulous parties always seemed to be on the rise each time the government announced the provision of any aid or initiative for the people.

“For example, previously, when it was announced that the public could withdraw from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), all kinds of scams were perpetrated, when the Rahmah Cash Aid (STR) was announced, the same thing happened. So, it’s the same with the eMadani (credit).

“Please be careful, ready (the terms) properly… don’t cash out, because if anyone says he can give money (cash out), I guarantee he will not give money, we will lose the RM100,” he said.

He told reporters this at Wisma Bernama after appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s ‘Apa Khabar Malaysia’ programme this morning. He was asked to comment regarding the service being offered through social media since yesterday.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced that it received over seven million applications as of 5 pm.

The government announced that the eMadani credit cannot be used for certain transactions, which include peer-to-peer transfers and cash-outs, adding that it can only be used for physical purchases via the participating e-wallets, namely MAE, Setel, ShopeePay and Touch ‘n Go eWallet or via DuitNow QR code, at 1.8 million retailers and businesses nationwide.

Fahmi said the figure of seven million was a big amount and would require some time to carry out identity verification and credit distribution.

“I have received feedback and read media reports stating that some will have to wait as many as five days. But, upon checking with the MOF, I find there is a slight misunderstanding and I think the report has been clarified, namely up to five days, as fast as one day, at the latest five days,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had previously stated that the eMadani initiative would benefit 10 million eligible adult Malaysians, involving an allocation of RM1 billion.

The RM100 e-wallet credit which is offered to all Malaysians aged 21 and above within the B40 and M40 groups, was announced by Anwar during the launch of the Madani Economy: Empowering the People framework on July 27. – Bernama

— BERNAMA

TAGS:

Tuesday , 05 December 2023