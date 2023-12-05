Fahmi: Unity govt focused on increasing people’s income in second year of administration

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 5): The unity government is determined to increase the people’s income in the second year of its administration next year, said unity government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil.

Speaking at the ‘Apa Khabar Malaysia’ programme produced by Bernama TV this morning, the Minister of Communications and Digital said it covered all sectors, spurred by the improving and stabilised economic landscape under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The first year, the unity government generally managed to strengthen the political stability, this is a crucial foundation. No change in government.

“With this stable foundation, we could announce various policies such as the Madani Economy, New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP), transition to green energy and, the latest, the White Paper on Progressive Wage Policy, raising salary (of civil servants) insya-Allah next year…,” he said.

He said that continuing to retain the unity government would help improve political stability, increase investor confidence and strengthen the ringgit.

