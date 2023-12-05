GiatMara Kapit holds free motorcycle oil change programme

KAPIT (Dec 5): GiatMara held a free one-day motorcycle oil changing service under the ‘Sukarelawan Rakan Muda Prihatin’ programme at the Kapit Civic Centre car park on Saturday.

It was held in collaboration with the Kapit Youth and Sports Office in conjunction with this year’s state Youth Celebration.

GiatMara instructor Musa Ibrahim said the programme was part of the centre’s corporate social responsibility.

He said the Youth and Sports Office sponsored 50 bottles of motor oil for the programme.

Instructor Mohammad Azanudin Wahad said the programme was held on a first come, first served basis.

He said GiatMara trainees ran the programme under the supervision of their instructors.

Kapit Youth and Sports officer Martin Sherman Minggu said the programme was very popular among motorcyclists.

“Because when they bring bikes to the motorcycle shop, the charge for motor oil and services is estimated at RM30,” he said.

He added regularly changing motor oil is needed to ensure the engine remains in good condition.