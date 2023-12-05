Institute fosters passion for architecture among students through innovative programme

SERIAN (Dec 5): In a bid to nurture young minds and foster a passion for architecture, the Malaysian Institute of Architects Kuala Lumpur recently organised an innovative programme event at SMK Taee, here recently.

The event brought together 52 students from SMK Taee and SK All Saint Plaman Nyabet, with 10 undergraduate students from the Faculty of Built Environment at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) serving as facilitators.

“The programme aims to ignite an early interest in architecture and design, providing a unique platform for students to explore their creative potential,” it said in a statement.

According to the statement, the primary schoolchildren engaged in hands-on, activity-based architecture-related exercises, delving into the fundamentals of construction and embracing the joy of unlimited creative endeavors.

The secondary school students, meanwhile, were treated to the ‘Tales of Architecture’ roadshow, designed to spark interest and provide an initial exposure to architectural concepts, laying the groundwork for potential tertiary-level studies.

“The highlight of the event was the design and creation of ‘Our Future City’ models, crafted from recycled materials.

“The enthusiasm among students was palpable as they envisioned and presented their unique interpretations of a utopian future city,” said the statement.

Apart from that, the institute said the models deemed most outstanding in each category will be showcased at the Kuala Lumpur Architecture Festival 2023, amplifying the students’ creative efforts on a larger stage.

It said that the initiative not only provided students with a fun and interactive learning experience but also empowered them with valuable insights and knowledge to enhance their creativity in envisioning and designing their ‘future city’.

“The programme stands as a testament to the Malaysian Institute of Architects’ commitment to nurturing the architects of tomorrow.”

During the event’s welcoming ceremony, Serian Deputy Education Officer Banda Notem, SMK Taee principal Julius Mundor, and SK All Saint Plaman Nyabet headmaster Josephine Manggie expressed their gratitude for the valuable opportunity afforded to the students.