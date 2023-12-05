Kapit, Bukit Mabong mission schools receive over RM1 mln aid from Unifor

KAPIT (Dec 5): The Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) has contributed over RM1 million to eight Methodist mission schools here and in Bukit Mabong.

Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi distributed the second phase of aid to the schools.

The Methodist mission schools receiving the aid were SM Methodist (RM200,000), SK Nanga Tiau (RM130,000), SK Nanga Meluan (RM110,000), SK Nanga Entuloh (RM100,000), SK Sungai Amang (RM200,160), SK Nanga Mujong (RM129,000), SK Sungai Menuan (RM110,000), and SK Lubok Mawang (RM100,000).

“The amount allocated is different based on the proposed projects with estimated costs submitted by the schools earlier,” Nanta explained during the handing over ceremony on Sunday.

The Kapit MP said SK Methodist’s RM200,000 is for computers and accessories as well as for rewiring.

SK Nanga Tiau’s RM130,00 is to erect fencing and repair its teachers’ quarters, he said.

Nanta advised the schools to utilise the funds to implement the specific proposed projects in their applications.

He added that government funds must be spent accordingly with proper records to be accountable.

Among those present were Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat and Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang.