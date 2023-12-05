Kapit closed archery competition receives great response

KAPIT (Dec 5): The Kapit Closed Archery Competition, held in connection with this year’s Sarawak Youth Day, received overwhelming response from schools here and the surrounding districts.

Organised by the Kapit Division Archery Association, in collaboration with the Kapit Youth and Sports Office, the one-day event took place at SJKC Hock Lam here.

In the Students category, Edana Kong Chieng Ai emerged winner, with Hezron Noel George and Marlverny Mackenzie Edward placing the respective second and third.

In the Teachers category, Patrick Su earned the champion’s trophy by scoring 97 points. Ngu Ling Ching and while Miriel Dsyebella collected 84 points and 81, respectively, to finish as first and second runner-up, respectively.

Kapit Youth and Sports officer Martin Sherman Minggu presented the prizes.